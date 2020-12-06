Marsene E. Sebion

VIROQUA -- Marsene E. Sebion, 96, of rural Viroqua died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. She was born Dec. 15, 1923, in Viroqua, to Oscar and Karen (Thompson) Jacobson. She was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Marsene graduated from Viroqua High School in 1940 and Vernon County Normal School in 1942. She taught at various rural schools in the area including, Nerison School, where she met her future husband, Claude Sebion.

Marsene married Claude Sebion June 26, 1946, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. The couple farmed their married life in the town of Harmony, rural Viroqua. She also worked at the Garment Factory in La Crosse, as a seamstress.

Marsene was a member of the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church, WELCA and Rachel Circle, Chaseburg Legion Auxiliary, Chaseburg Farmer's Union, the Bethel Home Auxiliary and was a former leader of the Clausen 4-H . She loved spending time with family and traveling. She enjoyed quilting, rosemaling and upholstery and was excellent at cooking, canning and baking.

Survivors include her four children, Richard (Kristin) Sebion of Lake of the Hills, Ill., Janet (Scott) Stafslien of Viroqua, Bob (Bette) Sebion of Holmen and David (Nachelle) Sebion of Lake of the Hills; 13 grandchildren, Christie Boortz (Jim Crocker), Doug Sebion, Erika (Bill) Luthy, Angela (Brent) Byrd, Lanie Sebion, Leia Sebion, Tracy (Jerry) Cade, Jason (Carrie) Stafslien, Danielle Schmidt, Rob (Carly) Sebion, Megan Bloedow, Kyle and Marsene Sebion (fiancé, Brent); 16 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Sebion; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude in 2014; a daughter, Mary Ellen Boortz; a brother, Howard Jacobson; and two sisters, Mildred Conway and Thelma Mills.

All are welcome to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Masks are required. A private funeral service will be held at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church, followed by burial in the church cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Bethel Home or Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church.