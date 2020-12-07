James 'Jim' R. Kozelka

A well known Prairie du Chien businessman, James "Jim" R. Kozelka, 78, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born April 6, 1942, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Raymond and Marjorie (Daily) Kozelka. Jim graduated Prairie du Chien High. He served in the U.S. Army during peacetime. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Joyce Kossman, June 30, 1962, at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. Jim owned and operated Jim's Electric for over 40 years, serving many local businesses and area communities. He was a member of the Prairie du Chien Fire Department for 16 years. Jim was an avid outdoors-man. He took a special interest in the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing. He was also a sports fan. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events and other assorted activities. Above all Jim loved his family.

Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce; his sons, Mark (Deborah), Michael (Cindy Jones), and Scott (Lisa); his sister, Nikki (Ronald) Kramer; a sister-in-law, Lynn Kozelka; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with two on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Keith; a sister, Roxy (Kirby) Bailey.

A private memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held Friday, Dec. 11, at St. Gabriel's Church of the Holy Family Parish, with Monsignor Charles Stoetzel officiating, burial in the Calvary Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded graveside, by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The visitation and graveside service is open to the public. CDC guidelines will be followed and will require a mask and social distancing. If you are not feeling well or unable to attend, we encourage you to visit the Garrity Funeral Home website to send a message to Jim's family. The Garrity Funeral home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com.