Susan Marie Geary

APPLETON, Wis. -- Susan Marie Geary, 67, of Appleton passed away Thursday, Aug. 14, 2020. She was the daughter of La Verne "Ole" and Myrtle Geary.

She is survived by her mother; siblings, Chery Geary Coots and Tom Geary (Lori); nieces and nephew, Tara Carpenter (Marcus); Derek Coots (Renee); Alicia Torres Lisabeth (Kyle) and Gabriela Torres Falk (Nick); and great-nieces and nephew, Jadyn, Gianna, Sawyer, William and Norah. She was preceded in death by her father.

Susan was born in La Crosse, June 26, 1953. She attended Central High School and the UW-La Crosse. Susan traveled around the Midwest for her job and lived in Nebraska, Texas, Indiana and Wisconsin, before settling in Appleton, where she retired in 2015, as regional manager of Hancock Fabrics. She met many associates and a personal best friend along the way.

Susan was a long-time member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Kimberly. She enjoyed many things, including career, family, church, crafting and decorating, and over the years, she inspired and shared her love of crafting with her nieces and great-nieces. A favorite pastime was to spend time with her devoted Mom, admiring Myrt's beautiful garden. A Wisconsinite through and through, you would find Susan cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers, every football weekend. She shined when family would gather for games and holidays. Susan could make a mean spread, where cheese curds and cheese dip were enjoyed by all.

Susan will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her fun-loving nature and her infectious laugh. She was a loving daughter, loyal sister, and a very fun and cool aunt. A private service and burial for immediate family will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Susan's memory to the American Diabetes Association.