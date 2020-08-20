Norma Ann (Buel) Kollars

Norma Ann (Buel) Kollars, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, following a short illness.

Norma was a woman of strong character who loved spending time with family and friends. She was also an avid reader and conversationalist with a great memory for details. She enjoyed playing cards and scrabble or solving a crossword puzzle. Norma discovered Facebook later in life and used it to stay abreast of the news and events surrounding people she knew and loved.

Norma is survived by her husband, Gerald, Stoddard; daughter, Donna (Rob) Carr, Kansas City, Mo., son, Greg (Julie) Buel, Rushford, Minn., daughter, Mary (Karl) Schubert, La Crosse, daughter, Cindy (Steve) Wohlwend, La Crosse, son, Jeff (Jane) Buel, Bonita Springs, Fla., son, Mark Buel, Shakopee, Minn.; and by her 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Olley and Verena Rose; by brothers, Gary and John Rose; and by her first husband, Willard Buel.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's memory can be made to Gundersen Medical Foundation. Dickinson Funeral Home is assisting the family. To leave a condolence or view a complete obituary, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.