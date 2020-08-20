Father William Joseph Jablonske

Father William Joseph Jablonske, 85, and a priest for 59 years, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Chippewa Falls. The Most Reverend William Patrick Callahan, will be the main celebrant. Father Frank Corradi will be the homilist. Visitation will be held that morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Burial will be at Guardian Angel Catholic Cemetery, in Stevens Point, Wis.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center Facebook page.

