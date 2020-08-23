Margaret Anne Smith

MUKWONAGO, Wis./GALESVILLE -- Margaret, 79, formerly of Galesville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, accompanied by loved ones. Cherished mother of Mary Mirr (Eric Koepp) and JerriLynn (Jeff) Nettesheim; and her two fur babies, Jett and Izzy. Soulmate to Richard "Ike" Eickhoff. Loving "Grandma Maggie" to Amy (Nathaniel) Keller, Amanda Salinas, Mitchell Markham (Madeleine Young), Austin Markham, Zachary Koepp, and Cody Rieger. Proud great-grandmother "Gigi" to Layne, Emalee, Owen, Lilliana, Adelyn, and Hannah. Dear sister to Emil (Joanne) Smith, Vernielle Moffatt, and Lauritz (the late Joyce) Smith. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward (Helen) Smith and Esther (Gilbert) Hardt.

Margaret lived life to the fullest and graced those who knew her with fun times and an unforgettable laugh. She was an avid bread baker, lover of martinis, meticulous quilter, and enthusiastic reader. She will be remembered by family and friends for her fun-loving spirit, dedication to family, and strength and perseverance.

A funeral service for Margaret will not be held at this time. See www.schmidtandbartelt.com for full obituary.