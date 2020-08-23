Menu
Christian Paul "Chris" Seiler

Christian "Chris" Paul Seiler, born Oct. 11, 1969, in La Crosse, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Chris leaves behind his fiancé, Jodi Richards; his aunt, Carol Isler; his children and stepchildren, Torey (Melissa) Seiler, Terol Swenson, Thane (Tony and Russ) Seiler, Charlie (Miranda) Richards, Crystal (Eddie) Burgos, Dakota Berry, Alura Richards, Judy Hanson; his ex-wife, Michelle (Mike) Seiler-Scott; as well as a bunch of grand-angels, Landon, Liam, Alannah, Andrew, Logan, Domonik, K'maya and Leilani. He also leaves behind his best friends, Jan and Renee Weber.

Chris was predeceased by his parents, LaVerne and Mary Seiler; both sets of grandparents; and many beloved pets along the way.

There will not be a viewing, instead a cremation will occur at the family's convenience, and a celebration of life will be announced at a future date. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family. For a more detailed version of Chris' final words to his friends and family, please go to www.jandtfredrickson.com and view the full obituary.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
