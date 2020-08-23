Vernell J. Harris

VIROQUA -- Vernell J. Harris, 92, of Viroqua passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born Dec. 17, 1927, at her family home in Richland County, to the late Orrie and Eva (Bender) Long. She married Charles "Chub" Harris July 18, 1945.

Vernell is survived by her children, Barry (Marge) Harris, Cheryl (Tom) O'Brien and James (Arlene) Harris; six grandchildren, Yvette Delfino, Krista Hawley, Scott O'Brien, Abby Walker, Austin Miller and Anthony Harris; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Verna Schoonover.

Vernell was preceded in death by parents; her husband, Chub Harris; an infant son, Charles Jr.; and two brothers, Orrie and Garrie Long.

A private graveside service will be held at the Viola Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.