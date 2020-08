Nancy Jane (Metcalf) Milisch

Nancy Jane (Metcalf) Milisch, 67, passed away peacefully at her home with loving family by her side, Friday, March 27, 2020, after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer's. A celebration of life open house will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. In honor of Nancy, please bring your favorite face mask. One will be provided if you do not have yours. A full obituary can be found at couleecremation.com.