Col. David Theodore Beranek, Ph.D.

Col. David Theodore Beranek, Ph.D., 76, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after an extended stay at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Minnesota following complications resulting from heart-valve surgery.

Known simply as "Dave" to his many friends, he was born Jan. 31, 1944, in La Crosse, where he graduated from Catholic-based Aquinas High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in the fields of biology and chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Dave served his country in the Vietnam War, as a federal public health researcher for the Food and Drug Administration, and in the Army Reserve where he retired as a colonel, but it is his service to his family -- including his wife of 52 years, four children, and especially in the prized role of "Bumpa" to 11 grandchildren -- that will remain his most-lasting legacy.

As a 21-year-old college student, he met his future wife, Bobbi, while working as a bartender at a popular college bar. She later accepted his marriage proposal at Lover's Lane, a bluff overlooking La Crosse, and they were married Jan. 27, 1968.

Dave joined the military that same year and was shipped off to Fort Benning, Ga., for training before being sent to Vietnam. Following his return from the war, Dave and his growing family found themselves moving across the country until landing in Little Rock, Ark., in 1977 where he went back to school to earn a Doctorate Degree in biochemistry from UAMS.

Following a long career at the National Center for Toxicology Research, a renowned science research facility in Pine Bluff that is the Food and Drug Administration's only center of its kind outside Washington, D.C., Dave retired in 2004 and began his second career as official baby snuggler, nap assistant, youth sports fan, fix-it consultant, and history expert to the four growing families that had sprouted as a result of his wonderful example as a father to his four children.

He also loved traveling in retirement whether on multiple European adventures with old friends, large family trips to Florida and Fairfield Bay, or the reunions with his Tappers Club buddies back in La Crosse. He also enjoyed his membership in the Hank's Dog House group of military veterans that met regularly at Corky's Ribs & BBQ in Little Rock and never missed a chance to cheer on his beloved Green Bay Packers or complain about the state of Arkansas Razorback football.

Dave volunteered his time to such worthwhile causes as the Military Officers Association of America where he served as president and proud member, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs program to educate fifth graders on patriotism and respect for the U.S. flag, ROTC awards programs, and the Institutional Review Board at UAMS. He was also a member of the American Legion, Association of the United States Army, and the Military Order of the World Wars.

Dave was an active member of Christ the King Church in Little Rock, and his strong Catholic faith was with him to the end.

Dave is survived by his wife, Barbara "Bobbi" (Schlicht) Beranek; sons, Mike (Maura) Beranek, Dan (Jennifer) Beranek, and Pete (Darby) Beranek; daughter, Susanne (Mike) Parker; grandchildren, Jack, Alex, Ryan, Evan, Frederick, Joseph, Katelynn, Kaleb, Kourtney, Lucinda, and Elliott, all of Little Rock; siblings, Diane (Bob) Marcou of La Crosse, Sheila (Gary) Bross of Phoenix, Ariz., and Bob (Ann) Beranek of Sun Prairie, Wis.; nephews and nieces, David, Ann, Paul, Chris, Jon, Jill, Jeff, and Jay; brother-in-law, Steve Schlicht; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by parents, Ted Beranek and Alberta (Kotnour) Beranek; and daughter, Sara (infant).

A private service for family members will be held at Christ the King Church in Little Rock and will be officiated by the Rev. Erik Pohlmeier with interment following at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock. Live video of the services will be streamed at youtube.com/c/ChristTheKingCatholicChurchLR. An online page to leave memories and messages will be provided at rollerfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be made in his name to the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery Beautification Foundation or the charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank Arkansas cardiologist Dr. James Kane and his nurse, Linda, as well as Arkansas Heart Hospital and the Mayo Clinic for their decades of great care.

We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal.