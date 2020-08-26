Paul Edward Dostal

Paul Edward Dostal, 54, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He was born Sept. 2, 1965, in Lexington, Ky., to Barbara (Wilder) and Robert Dostal. He attended La Crosse area schools and graduated from Logan High School in 1983. Paul worked for Regal Graphics as an equipment operator for 18 years. In 2013 he graduated from Western Technical College and received an Associate's degree in applied science- IT computer support specialist. Paul had several hobbies including playing his electric guitar. He also enjoyed playing foosball. However, his true passion was bass fishing, he enjoyed fishing in his bass boat on the Mississippi and other area waters. He entered multiple area bass fishing tournaments for FLW and BFL through the years.

Paul is survived by his wife, Paula Dostal; his mother, Barbara Dostal; his brother, Tom Dostal (Dawn Faherty); Dawn's children, Dylan and Brianna Clipper; stepbrother, Charles Dostal; parents-in-law, John and Shelbie Haug; sister-in-law, Susan Kundy (Mark Cassidy); aunts, Burdeen Merfeld, Sue (Wayne) Womeldorf and Jann (Dave) Ryder; uncles, Oran (Terrie) Wilder and Dean (Patricia) Wilder; and several cousins.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Dostal; stepsister, Deborah Arity; uncle, Raymond Merfeld; and his grandparents.

Paul will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

A private family memorial service will take place at Dickinson Family Funeral Home (809 Gillette St., La Crosse) with an interment at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park at a later date.

