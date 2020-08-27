Rene Anderson

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Rene Anderson, 60, a resident of La Crescent passed away Sunday Aug. 23, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse.

She was born Aug. 2, 1960, in Sault Ste Marie, Mich., to Clayton Wallis and Annelie (Brose) Wallis Workman. She attended the local schools and graduated with the Class of 1978.

Rene worked in hotel management and resort booking management in Michigan before moving to La Crescent where she worked at Logistics Health, Inc. She has struggled bravely for the past few years with multiple health issues but through it all her love for the Lord and her family never wavered.

Rene took part in dog rescue and fostering for years and her love for animals was manifested in the amazing care she took of her furry "kids" at home.

She was a loving daughter, sister and mom and a tenderhearted, devoted wife. Rene will also always be known for her amazing cooking ability. She was so looking forward to moving back to her beloved Upper Peninsula and Lake Superior in a few months with her husband.

She is preceded in death by her father, Clayton Wallis; stepfather, Richard Workman; grandparents, Erwin and Laura Wallis and Albert and Freida Misenko; and niece, Ann Rene Raffaele.

She is survived by her husband, Craig of La Crescent; sons, Jacob (Merissa) Beckwith of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Dana (Audra) Beckwith of Sarasota, Fla., and Nathan Beckwith of Wilson, N.C.; stepsons, Karl and Shawn Anderson of Houlton, Wis.; and stepdaughters, Kelli (Evan Rowe) Anderson of Agawam, Mass., and Kate (Juan Kelly) Anderson of Eden Prairie, Minn.; grandchildren, Ava and Jackson (Jacob and Merissa), Celeste, Ashley, Devin, Korbin, Aurora and Michael (Dana and Audra), Harmony, Symphony, Melody and Lyric (Nathan); and stepgrandchild, Luca (Kate and Juan); mother, Annelie Workman of Kincheloe, Mich.; brothers and sisters, Dane (Janel) Wallis, Rochelle (George) Denger and Romona (Glenn) LaLonde all of Sault Ste Marie; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in the Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home/Siskiwit Convention Center Gardens with Pastor James Taylor to officiate. Visitation will be held from 9to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

Burial will take place in the Lake View Cemetery in Calumet.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.ericksoncrowleypeterson.com.

The Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home in Calumet is assisting the family with the arrangements.