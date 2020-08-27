Roger Housner

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – Roger Housner, 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, following respiratory complications, with his three sons (Ryan, Chad and Ross) and significant other (Kay Hansen) by his side at St Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Born to Arlene and Virgil Housner Feb. 24, 1947, at Richland Center Hospital, Roger spent the majority of his life in the Madison area. Most notable were the nearly 40 years he spent in Cross Plains with his late wife, Connie Mae Housner, raising their three sons. An active member in his community and children's lives, Roger was a Cross Plains Jaycee and youth soccer coach for many years.

Roger was a Vietnam veteran and served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from July 23, 1968 to Feb. 23, 1970. He completed basic training at Fort Campbell, Ky., and after graduating from Advanced Infantry Training from Fort Lewis, Wash., reported to active duty on Christmas Day 1968. Over the course of his time overseas, Roger made (and lost) a number of individuals he counted as some of his closest friends. He was awarded the Soldier's Medal, the highest award for a non-combat action, for saving a man's life by pulling him out of a fire. In 2019 Roger was selected to participate in a once in a lifetime experience as he embarked on an honor flight to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Just before enlisting for the Army, Roger received his accounting degree from MATC in 1968. Upon his return to the U.S. he held a number of jobs until landing at WPS where he retired on New Year's Eve 2012 after a 25-year career as a Computer Operations Manager. Known for being hard-working, honest and loyal, Roger cared deeply for his family and friends. He cherished spending time with those he loved, telling stories and jokes, especially when it was also while enjoying a piece of homemade apple pie (one of his favorite things). Anyone who knew Roger would agree that he felt as though his greatest accomplishment in this life was his sons; he was extremely proud of them and the amazing men they have become.

Roger is survived by his three sons, Ryan (Kate), Chad and Ross (Lindsay); his three grandchildren, Liam, Devon and Noah; his mother-in-law, Doris Moericke of Appleton, Wis.; brothers-in-law, Steve (Joni) and Doug; and nieces, Kya, Larkin and Stacy. He was preceded in death by his father, Virgil Housner; his mother, Arlene Housner; his father-in-law, Doug Moericke; wife, Connie Housner; grandson, Aidan; and nephew, Austin Moericke.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug, 29, at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, Wis. 53705. A funeral service for Roger's immediate family only will follow at 11 a.m. at Cress Center. Burial with military honors will take place at approximately 12:30 p.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Black Earth and all are welcome to attend. Due to COVID-19, only 10 visitors will be allowed indoors at a time during the visitations, and those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, the Housner family asks that donations be made to one of the three following organizations: The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) in loving memory of Roger's beloved Connie; Veterans Affairs in honor of his service; or Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

