Clyde William Wobeck

Clyde William Wobeck was called to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Clyde is survived by his wife, Rhoda; two daughters, Martha (Steven) Witt and Ruth (Daniel) Kinstler; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Bangor. Pastor Roy W. Hefti will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of service at the church. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
