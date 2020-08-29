Sister Lois (Caroleen) Lobdell, FSPA

Sister Lois Lobdell, FSPA, 97, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, of natural causes at Villa St. Joseph, La Crosse. She was in the 76th year of her religious profession.

Sister Lois was born to Aubrey and Georgia (Carlisle) Lobdell April 14, 1923, in Durand, Wis. She entered St. Rose Convent in 1940, and made profession of vows in 1944. Entering the teaching profession, Sister Lois taught in elementary schools in Iowa, Washington and Wisconsin for 33 years. In 1978 she received on-the-job training as a dental assistant. Subsequently, she left the classroom and served as dental assistant for 11 years in St. Paul, Minn. Sister Lois's last seven years of active ministry were in child care for two families in the St. Paul area. She retired to St. Rose in 1998 and to Villa St. Joseph in 2003.

Sister Lois is survived by her Franciscan community, her sisters, Ruth Bernhardt of Brushprairie, Wash., Betty Banning, Patricia (Terry) Wilmot, both of Vancouver, Wash.; three brothers, John, Battle Ground, Wash. and James (Sally) Lobdell, Vancouver, and Richard (Kathleen) Lobdell of Casper, Wyo.; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Odile Kraft, Jean Bean, Margaret Gyes, Mary Grimm and Carolanne Lobdell.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial for Sister Lois will be scheduled at a later date. A short burial rite will be held Monday, Aug. 31, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in La Crosse in accord with Covid-19 restrictions. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, 912 Market St.,

La Crosse, Wis. 54601-4782.