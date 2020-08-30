Menu
David Christopher "Dave" Olson

David "Dave" Christopher Olson

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- David "Dave" Christopher Olson, 56, of Green Bay went to be with the Lord at home Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Dave grew up in La Crescent, Minn., and graduated from La Crescent High School. He was a loving husband, father, and son, whose purpose in life was to give glory to the Lord and care for those he loved. Dave is an incredible example to those he left behind.

In his younger years he proudly earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Dave was a Jack-of-all-trades, master of ALL! His many careers included OR Tech, EMT, owner of Buy Rite Auto and DJ Transfer and Sons Trucking, police officer, and most importantly, home-schooling two of his sons, Caleb and Joshua.

Dave is survived by his wife of 22 years, Julie; three sons, Chris (Cassiti), Caleb, Joshua; his parents, Dale and Nancy Olson; and his brother, Robb (Kris) Olson.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Spring Lake Church, 2240 Klondike Rd., followed by the funeral service at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
31
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Spring Lake Church
2240 Klondike Rd.
Aug
31
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Spring Lake Church
2240 Klondike Rd.
Funeral services provided by:
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
We are so very sorry for you loss. Dave was such a dynamic guy and his love for his family was so evident. Praying for your family. ❤

Paul and Carolei Fontecchio and Family
Paul and Carolei Fontecchio
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Susan Johnson
Coworker
August 29, 2020
I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Dave’s family. We are so sorry for your loss. I also went to La Crescent HS and was in the same church youth group as Dave. He was consistent in his friendship, his quest for God and truth, his journey in the grip of God’s grace, in life. Dave will be missed. Peace be to you all. God rest Dave’s soul.
Brent Welch
Friend
August 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Karla Umentum Isable
Family
August 28, 2020
a loved one
August 27, 2020