Marian B. Sake

Marian B. Sake, 83, of La Crosse passed away at home, surrounded by family, hursday, Aug. 27, 2020. She was born in La Crosse, Dec. 6, 1936, to Gerald and Bernice (Otto) Larkin. She married Ronald Sake Aug. 18, 1962, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse.

Marian was the oldest of eight children. She graduated from Aquinas High School and went on to graduate from Viterbo University, becoming a dietician. She loved spending time with her family. As a natural caretaker, Marian spent her entire life helping those around her and putting others before herself. Marian was proud of her Irish heritage, and shared that love with family and friends. She was also a phenomenal cook and baker.

Marian is survived by five children, Mike (Shelley) Sake of Woodbury, Minn., Patrick (Monica Redmond) Sake of La Crosse, Dan Sake of Holmen, Shellie (Tim) Brinker of Portland, Ore., and Amy (Mark) Mastain, Arbor Vitae, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Alyssa, Abigail (Jesse), Andrew, Lexi, Sophie, Lindsey and Sierra; siblings, Joe Larkin, Kathy Henry, Ruth Merrell, Mary Lou Scheel, Jim Larkin and Sue Newcomb; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; son, James; parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Adolph and Josephine (Lepsch) Sake; brother, Bill Larkin; and granddaughter, Madeline Sake.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 4, in Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Blvd., La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate.

Due to Covid-19, the family requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask.

