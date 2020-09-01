David Raphael Wall

David Raphael Wall, 78, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

David, a long time resident of Holmen, enjoyed his last seven years living in Galesville, with his soulmate, Anna Trim. David was one of four siblings born to Helen and Wendell Wall. David was left handed and got the nickname "Lefty" when he was 11 years old and the only left handed pitcher on his baseball team.

His first job was a paper route with his older brother, Dennis. He worked at G. Heileman Brewery for 34 years. David also served in the National Guard locally and Fort Knox, Ky., and in Virginia. He loved hunting and fishing! He went on many hunting and fishing trips over the years, with his family and friends in Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming and Canada.

David was introduced to Anna in 1992 and there was an immediate connection. They spent their summers at their cabin on Nelson Lake near Hayward, Wis., fishing, gambling and laughing with friends! They had a beautiful relationship and a young spirit. David was blessed by Anna's family, Cindy (Charles), Perry (Mary), Tim (Kathy) and David. He loved being called Grandpa by Chance, Nick, Connor, Hannah, Jordan, Katilyn, Dylan, Megan and Brendan.

He had treasured memories with his nephew, Griffin LaFleur (Leslie), who was like a son to him. They spent significant time fishing and hunting together. He also adored Griffins kids, Kaden and Lillee and bringing them homemade sausage and jerky. Heather Hawthorne Laube (Kyle), his niece was a joy to him.

David was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis Wendell Wall; and his sister, Betty Jane LaFleur Lentz (Kirby). He is survived by his sister, JoAnn Wall Hawthorne (Jeff), who shared the losses of siblings and the knowledge that they had been part of a blessed family.

David was quiet, funny, humble, friendly, caring and knew the love of Jesus. His cancer was a powerful one and as he always did, he handled it bravely and with class. David was loved by all. He maintained lifelong friends with his classmates from Holmen, his cousins, guys from the brewery and Legion and his many friends around Arrowhead Lake Lodge on Nelson Lake.

The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Cancer System and Hospice team for all of their care and support. And thank all family and friends for the prayers...

A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks will be required. A private family graveside service will be held at the Green Mound Cemetery. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.