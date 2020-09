Thomas A. Ristow

Thomas A. Ristow, 72, of La Crosse passed away at his home Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, following an extended illness. A visitation will be held from 4 until 6:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, followed by a private service at 7 p.m. The first half hour of the visitation is set aside for the elderly and compromised visitors. A full obituary and guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.