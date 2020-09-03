Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael A. Schneider

Michael A. Schneider

STODDARD/LA CROSSE -- Michael A. Schneider, 56, of Stoddard/La Crosse died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in his home.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate, with burial to be held in Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Tuesday, at church. A complete obituary follow.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
1501 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI 54601
Sep
8
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St, Onalaska, Wisconsin
Sep
8
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1031 Main St., Onalaska, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Blaschke-Schneider Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.