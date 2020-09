Tanner John Hirschuber

Tanner John Hirschuber, 30, of La Crosse passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. A celebration of life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at The Gathering Place, Onalaska, 54650. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com.