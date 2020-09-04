Josephine Perso

Josephine Perso was reunited in Heaven with her loving husband, Charles, and her daughter, Juanita Scott, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was the youngest of nine children, born to Frank and Katherine (Rademacher) Schroeder in Cashton. Beloved mom of Charlene (Jack) Schroeder, the late Juanita (Bob) Scott, Phil (Mary), Yvonne (Al) Jagdfeld and Joan (Bob) Goodman. Adored grandma of 14 and great-grandma of 16. Cherished by many nieces, nephews and friends. A kind and gentle soul, she will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, until the time of the funeral service at noon at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held at Wood National Cemetery. Josie's Funeral Service will be live streamed. For further information and a link to view Josie's Funeral Service please see the Becker Ritter Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission would be appreciated.