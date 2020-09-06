Deltha 'Delthe' L. Schumacher

Deltha "Delthe" L. Schumacher, 96, of La Crosse died Friday Sept. 4, 2020, at Benedictine Manor, La Crosse. Delthe lived in Benedictine Manor for over two years and made many friends. Deltha was born on a bitterly cold night, Jan. 25, 1924, in Vernon County, to Emo and Selina (Melby) Clark. She married Bernard L. Schumacher Dec. 7, 1943, in Wesley Methodist Church, La Crosse.

Delthe always took pleasure in working in her flower garden when she lived in her home. Her favorites being petunias, daisies, and a few marigolds. Everyone walking on the sidewalk would compliment her on her beautiful flowers.

Delthe is survived by her children, Linda K. (Terry) Knutson of La Crosse, David L. (Diane) Schumacher of Onalaska, Laurel Lee (Ronald) Knutson of West Salem; grandchildren, Jeff Knutson of Sparta, Bryan (Raymie) Knutson of La Crosse, Mark (Cynthia) Knutson of Las Vegas, Nev., McKenna (Steve) Pfeiffer of River Falls, Wis., Eric (Anita) Knutson of Onalaska, and Erin (John) Wilber of Ettrick. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Michael, Brandon, David, Sophia, Griffin, Brianna, Kyle, Andrew, Michael, and Marissa.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard; her parents; her sisters, Elaine (Martin) Tydrick, Judy (Donald) Stanek; her brothers, Richard (Ruby) Clark, Herman (Betty) Clark; and sister-in-law, Betty Clark.

Thank you, Lou Jenkins, for being a true friend and neighbor to Delthe, all of your help was greatly appreciated.

Thank you to all of the staff at Benedictine Manor for the excellent care you gave mother.

Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Entombment will take place in the Mausoleum in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

