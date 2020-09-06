Jeffrey L. Olson

ONALASKA -- Jeffrey L. Olson, 64, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.

A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 401 Main St., Onalaska. A family service will immediately follow the visitation. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.