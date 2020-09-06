Karl Paul Kelley

Karl Paul Kelley, 67, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from pancreatic cancer.

Karl graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1970, along with many of his life-long friends. He also met many friends when he marched in the Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps in the 60s. No services are planned per Karl's wishes. A complete obituary can be found and online condolences can be offered by visiting the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. The family would like to thank Gundersen Hospice, especially nurses Amanda and Jenna, Freddy, of Midwest Respiratory & Rehab, and River Valley VA clinic in La Crosse, for their kind and compassionate care. "I have lived life to the fullest, had lots of great experiences, and met many life-long friends from all over. Love ya all!"