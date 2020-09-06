William E. Lightner-Raymond

William E. Lightner-Raymond, 29, our precious son, left this world to fly high in Heaven, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Billy was an amazing man with a zest for life. He loved loud music and driving with no destination. He was born in La Crosse, June 13, 1991, a much-awaited dream come true for his mom and dad, Michael and Lori (Lightner) Raymond. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, La Crosse. He was a Life Scout with the Boy Scouts of America and spent many summers at Camp Decorah, loving every minute of it.

He was a computer genius who built his own gaming computer and loved to play video games with his buddies online. He also loved to watch crazy videos on his phone and share them with us, while we all laughed and laughed.

He truly enjoyed little kids and dogs. When a toddler in our neighborhood was playing outside, Billy enjoyed watching him and commenting on his desire to someday be a dad.

Billy recently completed cancer treatment and was looking forward to life getting back to normal. He was currently working at Features in Holmen, with his dad, where he had met a special girl he was very close to. He will be missed more than words can describe. He fought back so hard for so long against his addiction. Following a long, long sobriety, he lost his battle.

Please remember Billy with a smile. Watch a stupid Tik-Tok video for him. He loved them.

Zachary, I'm sure welcomed him with open arms. We love you Bill-Billy. Always and forever.

He is survived by his parents, Michael and Lori Raymond; precious sister, Rosie; grandma and grandpa Howard; grandma, Sally Raymond; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, that will miss him dearly. He also leaves behind some awesome friends; and his dog, "Vinny," "Chomps," the cat and "Big Fat," the cat.

You are free Billy. We are so blessed that you are our son.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in his memory to various support groups.

Recognizing the restrictions in place due to Covid-19, services at this time will be private, with a public celebration of Billy's life to be held at a later date.

Online guestbook may be signed and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.