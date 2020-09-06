Ardelle Jeanette (Stylen) Umberger

LA CROSSE/STODDARD -- Ardelle Jeanette (Stylen) Umberger, 101, of La Crosse and formerly of Stoddard died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born May 16, 1919, to Edwin J. and Josephine C. (Knutson) Stylen, in their log cabin home in the town of Bergen, rural Stoddard. She graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1937 and the two year rural education teaching course in 1939, from the State Teacher's College in La Crosse. Ardelle continued her education and earned her bachelor of science degree in 1963. After teaching 33 years in De Soto Area Schools, she retired in 1984.

She married Raymond J. Umberger at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, and they raised four children in Stoddard, Robert, twins Judith and Jerome, and Joanne. She was active in community affairs and held various offices in organizations to which she belonged. She was a lifetime member of the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church, where she taught vacation Bible school for several years. She has been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #315 since 1948 and three educational societies, De Soto Education Association, Vernon Area Wisconsin Retired Educators and the Alpha Zeta chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society. Her hobbies were reading, crossword puzzles and playing Hand and Foot, with her family, which they did every Sunday evening for many years. She made countless quilts for Lutheran World Relief.

Survivors include her four children, Robert J. Umberger, Judith A. Oliver, Jerome R. (Alma) Umberger and Joanne K. (James) Wilde; 11 grandchildren, Kristina (Randy) Klar, Kimberly (Steve) Thesing, Theresa Wilde (Evan Miller), Angela (James) Mc Andrews, Melissa Wilde (Nathan Wang), Benjamin (Michelle) Wilde, Stuart (Jennifer) Umberger, Stacy Umberger, Heidi (Steve) Dewsnap, Sonja Umberger and Rolf Umberger; six great-grandchildren, Madeline Mc Andrews, Nora Mc Andrews, Landon Wilde, Hadley Wilde, Alana Schade, Natasha Dewsnap; and a cousin, Howard Gardner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters, Palma Tollerud, Elsie Nelson and Janice Lee; a brother, Clayton "Jim" E.J. Stylen; sister-in-law, Rachel Stylen;, brothers-in-law, Woodrow Tollerud and Robert A. Nelson; nephew, Richard Brendum; and grandson-in-law, Daniel Kocimski.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private burial will be in the Stoddard Cemetery. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to the Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church Building Fund.