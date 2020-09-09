Roger DuWayne Larson

FARMINGTON, Minn. -- Roger DuWayne Larson, 66, of Farmington passed away at his home Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born in Viroqua, April 16, 1954. He was the third of five sons born to James and Doris Larson, of rural Westby.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; older brother, David; and infant nephew, John. Growing up on a dairy farm served as the foundation for Roger to continue his passion for working in the dairy industry. Following his graduation from UW-River Falls, he worked for Midland Cooperative. that later became Land O' Lakes, where he spent 33 years in numerous roles in the dairy feed division, helping dairy farmers. While working at Land O' Lakes, he earned his MBA from St. Thomas University. Upon retirement from Land O' Lakes, he continued his career in the livestock feed business, spending nine years at Quality Liquid Feeds (QLF) in Dodgeville, Wis.

Roger never forgot his roots and made it a priority to annually attend the Westby Ski Jump, Syttende Mai Festival, and the Vernon County Fair. Roger's greatest joy was his family who cherished the love he showed them. Roger enjoyed yearly family trips to the North Shore, and attending Packers, Twins and Wild games. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and adoring grandfather.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Georgia; son, Anthony (Kathleen) Larson; daughters, Andrea (Eric) Harms, Laura (Kent) Olson, and Melissa Watts. Roger and Georgia have been blessed with four grandchildren, Matthew, Kathryn, Adisson, and Jackson. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Jan Larson; and brothers, Larry (Nila), Gary (Lori), Kevin (Julie); as well as two aunts; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be held outdoors at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Farmington Lutheran Church, at 20600 Akin Road, Farmington, MN 55024, with visitation at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Farmington Lutheran Church or Twin Cities Autism Foundation (www.tcautism.com). Interment will be at a future date at the Country Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.