Mary Lou Larkin

Our mother, Mary Lou Larkin, 83, born and raised in La Crosse, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. As they were in life, mom and dad are now together forever.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Laure (spouse, Lynette); and sons, Dan (spouse, Maite) and Brian (spouse, Terese); her grandchildren are, Florence, Emma, Carolina, Eric, Aaron; and great-grandchildren, Julian and Joanna.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard John Larkin; her parents, Irene E. (Gerke) and Henry Edward Scherdin; as well as her brother, Henry (Hank) E. Scherdin Jr.; and stepbrother, Glenn G. Hall.

Due to the current pandemic, the visitation and funeral Mass will be limited to close family. The Mass will be simulcast on https://www.youtube.com/c/MaryMotheroftheChurchParish.

Father Brian Konopa will officiate the Mass Friday, Sept. 11, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse WI 54601. Entombment will be held in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse.

Memorial donations in Mary Lou's name can be made to Aquinas High School Boosters https://www.aquinascatholicschools.org/online-giving, and Mary, Mother of the Church Parish http://www.mmoclacrosse.org/.