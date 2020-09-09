Betty Leone Stellpflug

ONALASKA -- Betty Leone Stellpflug, 90, of Onalaska passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Health Care Center. She was born in La Crosse, Nov. 11, 1929, to George and Lillian (Hagen) Myer. She married Leland Stellpflug Feb. 1, 1949, and he preceded her in death July 21, 1987.

Betty was a member of the Onalaska American Legion Auxiliary. She loved to bowl and continued to go bowling until the age of 86. She was also a big fan of Betty Boop and enjoyed crocheting, quilting, golfing and trips to the casino.

She is survived by her children, Debra Ann (Gerald) Clarkin of Onalaska, Sandra Leone (Stanley) Zastrow of La Crescent, Minn., Alan George (Marcia) Stellpflug of Minnetonka, Minn., and Gary (Cathy) Stellpflug; a sister-in-law, Marie Stellpflug; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland; her parents; three brothers; and important friend, Dan Giessel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks will be required. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.