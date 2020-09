Servilio Ivan Valdez

Servilio Ivan Valdez, 66, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Monsignor Richard Gilles will be the celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family in their time of loss.