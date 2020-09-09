Catherine A. Cooper

Catherine A. Cooper, 92, of La Crosse died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Catherine was born to her loving parents, Julius J. Rowekamp and Helen A. Monahan Nov. 22, 1927, and was raised on a farm in Lewiston, Minn.

After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1945, Catherine moved on to Winona State Teachers' College in 1946, where she studied home economics and then proceeded to Secretarial School before graduating.

Catherine married Robert W. Cooper at the Cathedral of Winona, Aug. 18, 1956, and eventually settled in La Crosse, in 1980. Their marriage lasted 34 years, until his passing. Catherine and Robert were active with the American Legion, the Moose Lodge, the Eagles Club, the Boy Scouts and both loved to bowl. Also, Catherine was an active volunteer at Blessed Sacrament.

Throughout her employment, Catherine received awards in sales with AAA, enjoyed working at La Crosse Floral, because she loved flowers and ran her own daycare business at home. Catherine loved to dance, listen to some great music, sew and cook. She was also a devoted wife and mother and if you knew her she had a great smile!

Catherine is survived by her son, Bryan R. Cooper; daughter, Sharon K. Blake; and many family members.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic Heath System-Franciscan Health Care and the staff at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home for their devoted support during this difficult process.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Catherine A. Cooper. Her service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12, at Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Blvd. S., in La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate. Those in attendance are asked to practice safe social distancing and wear a face covering. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.