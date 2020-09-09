Mary Lysbeth Ewing

Mary Lysbeth Ewing, 85, of La Crosse passed away with her loving family by her side Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Mary was born in Madison, Wis., Dec. 27, 1934, the daughter of Orlo and Beulah (Hamley) Beadle. She graduated from Galesville High School and received her teaching degree from Macalester College, St. Paul in 1955. She taught Kindergarten in Richland Center, Wis., where she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Ewing. They were married at First Presbyterian Church, Galesville June 17, 1956, he proceeded her in death in 1986.

Mary loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent as much time with them as she could teaching them music, singing and making crafts. She was an excellent golfer, winning the La Crosse County Club Women's Golf Championships numerous times. Mary was also very active in the La Crosse Theater and was the show stopper in many performances. She spent her summers at Green Lake, Wis., with her family. Mary loved the Lake and rented cottages throughout the years for her family to enjoy. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends. She is survived by her children, Beth Ewing (Kurt) Bob Ewing (Amy) and Julie Lassa (Pete); eight grandchildren, Jerry Kane, Hannah Ewing, Jake Ewing, Jocelyn Pfaff, Katie Rowe, Madelyn Rowe, Olivia Lassa and Isabelle Lassa; and five great-grandchildren. Siblings include David Beadle, Princeton, Kathryn Beadle of Palo Alto; and sister-in-law, Eva Shilling of Lone Rock. Mary was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, William (Bill) Ewing; brother, Larry Beadle; and be-loved sister-in-law, Lainey Beadle. She was also proceeded in death by many, many friends that she loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Faith United Methodist Church, 1818 Redfield, St., La Crosse.

The family extends a very special thank you to the staff at the Lighthouse, Bethany-Riverside for the exceptional care they gave our Mother over the years and especially the last few days before her death.