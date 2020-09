Ernie Modjeski

Ernie Modjeski, 79, passed away in La Crosse the morning of Friday, April 17, 2020. A graveside committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 , at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Mauston with the Reverend John Potaczek officiating. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com to view the full length obituary and to share online condolences.