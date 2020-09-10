Menu
Michael Stoda

Michael J. Stoda

TOMAH -- Michael J. Stoda, 71, of Tomah passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.

Family and friends are invited for an outdoor drive-thru visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Committal services will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery at 2:15. Those who would like to be a part of the funeral procession are asked to be at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Due to Covid concerns, those in attendance are encouraged to respect social distancing guidelines. A recording of Michael's services will be uploaded on to the Torkelson Funeral Home website for anyone unable to attend. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
