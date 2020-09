Adam M. Lenser

MADISON, Wis. -- Adam M. Lenser, 25, of Madison passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home.

Adam was born March 16, 1995, in La Crosse, to Robert and Ruth Lenser. He is survived by his parents and his siblings.

A private service will be held. A complete obituary will be posted on www.blaschkeschneider.com.