Michael E. Benjamin

Michael E. Benjamin, 57, originally of La Crosse passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, following a valiant battle with colon cancer. Mike was born in La Crosse, July 28, 1961, to Clyde and Nancy Benjamin.

He grew up in La Crosse, graduating from Central in 1981. He was very active in high school, participating in baseball, skiing, and also played the trombone in jazz band. Mike went to UW-La Crosse for one year, and played with the Marching Chiefs. Mike joined the Navy in 1982, and spent 24 years on active duty, serving first on the USS Pharris, and became a plank owner on the USS Hue City. He was selected to go to northern Germany, on exchange with the German Navy, where he spent five years. It was during this time that he got his BS degree from the University of Maryland.

Upon retiring from the Navy as a Senior Chief, he went to work for a contractor as a government employee at the Naval Support Activity in Panama City Beach, Fla. His goal was always about making sure the sailors were well taken care of. He had a genuine passion for his job and sincerely cared for the people he worked with.

Mike was a family man who loved and supported each of his four children. He made sure to attend every soccer game, dance recital, birthday, and school function. No matter where he was, Mike made sure to brag about each of his kids to anyone and everyone. Every thing he did was for his family and that was well known. Mike and his family made an abundance of memories, traveling the world throughout his Navy career. The adventures shared will forever remain in their hearts.

Mike is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kim Benjamin; his four children, Erik, Kirsten, Anna, and Thomas; his parents, Clyde and Nancy Benjamin; brothers, Doug (Katherine) and Steve (Patti) Benjamin; and sister, Diane Benjamin; cousins, Dana (Dick) Calonge and Loren Benjamin; and many nieces and nephews.

Services with military honors will be held in Florida, with the burial following the services. Due to COVID, a memorial will be held at a later date to honor Mike for those who are unable to attend the services in Florida.

To quote a childhood friend, who is also a leading oncologist whom he saw for a second opinion, "he was the most optimistic and positive person I have ever encountered while going through what he was going through."

Memorials preferred to Gundersen Medical Foundation, Cancer Research, for Colorectal Cancer. www.gundersenhealth.org/foundation/programs-events/brians-fund/, or the Wounded Warrior Project.