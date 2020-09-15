John R. Dissmore

John R. Dissmore, 87, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in La Crosse, Oct. 7, 1932, to Albert and Ellen (Salem) Dissmore. He married Shirley Mattie Oct. 29, 1952. John served in the Navy Reserves and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He worked for Northern State Power Company for 45 years.

John was a master woodworker and made countless pieces of furniture. He enjoyed staying active with biking, swimming, bowling, camping, and he especially loved walking his dogs. He also enjoyed reading the newspaper everyday. Above all else, John loved just sitting in the sun parlor with his wife and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Susan (Brady) Fredrickson; sisters, Alice Gratias and LuLu Bell Brown; grandchildren, Dennis John Dissmore, Alan R. Fry, John Lee (Brittany) Dissmore, Ashley (Tyler) Oldenburg, Austen Fredrickson, and Abbey Fredrickson; and many great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Dennis and Alan; and his brothers, Bill and Albert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson St. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday, at the funeral home. John's body will be cremated following visitation Thursday evening, in preparation of Friday's service. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks are required.

