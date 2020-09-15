Mary T. (Schiltz) Carlson

Mary T. (Schiltz) Carlson went peacefully to be in the arms of Jesus Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was born in Caledonia, Minn., Nov. 14, 1928, to John P. and Elizabeth Schiltz. Mary was the youngest of nine children, growing up on the family farm west of Caledonia and enjoying outdoor activities, especially riding her pony, Tom.

She attended country grade school and Catholic high school in Caledonia. She was employed by the telephone company in Caledonia, as head operator. She left the job she enjoyed to marry John R. Carlson, Nov. 14, 1953. Together they raised five children.

Mary was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing bridge. She was active in the Catholic school, making her delicious lemon pie, whenever she worked at bingo and was on the Caledonia hospital auxiliary as well, as a hospital board member.

She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, who especially remember her for the special song she would sing to them at bedtime.

She and John spent many weekends at their cottage on the Mississippi, outside Stoddard, where they eventually retired. They enjoyed entertaining, having cook-outs and taking boat rides on the Mississippi.

She is survived by her children, Greg (Kim) of Montello, Joyce (Gary) Unseth of Viroqua, Bob (Cyndy) of Monroe and Brian of Stoddard; grandchildren, Kristina Reinhart (Eau Claire) and Steven Reinhart (Denver), Karissa, Julia and Isaiah Carlson (Monroe); great-granddaughter, Madison Koehler (Eau Claire); and sister, Irma Klug (Caledonia).

She was preceded in death by husband, John; son, Rick; and grandson, Jeremiah; sisters, Marcella Rommes, Helen Schiltz (Sister Illuminata), Lorraine Thimmesch; brothers, Leo, Wilfred, Myrel and John.

A funeral Mass for Mary will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse, with visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. in the church atrium.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Catholic Charities of Lacrosse, or St. Croix Hospice, 1540 Heritage Blvd., Suite 201A, West Salem, WI 54669.

Schumacher-Kish funeral home in La Crosse is handling the arrangements.