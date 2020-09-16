Karen Gail Jostad

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Karen Gail Jostad, 71, passed away at home in Caledonia Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 18, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Caledonia Chapel, (Masks required). A remembrance book will be available for guests to share memories of Karen. Graveside memorial services 1 p.m. Sept. 19, at Zion Cemetery, Brownsville, Minn. Private celebration of life held later that day. Memorials preferred to Touching Moments Animal Assisted Therapy, 8526 Union Ridge Drive, Hokah, MN 55941; or ISD 299 Foundation PO Box 65 Caledonia, MN 55921; or La Crescent Animal Rescue PO Box 112 La Crescent, MN 55947. To view Karen's obituary in its entirety please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.