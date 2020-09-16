Menu
Elvera Walterman

SPARTA -- Elvera Walterman, 95, of Sparta passed away, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta. Pastor Jason Lictao will officiate. Burial will follow in Pilgrim's Home Cemetery, Norwalk. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service Friday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to First Church of the Nazarene in Sparta; American Bible Society at GoodNews.AmericanBible.org or mail to PO Box 96812, Washington, D.C., 20090-6812; or The Arc of La Crosse and Monroe Counties, (Advocating Rights of Citizens with Disabilities, 9419 James Ave., Sparta, WI 54656).

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.schanhoferfh.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
