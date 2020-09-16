Richard Garbers

Richard Garbers, 69, of La Crosse died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. Rich was born Sept. 17, 1950, to LaVerne and Delores (Kramer) Garbers. He was joined in marriage to Kathleen Fanello Oct. 17, 1970. They were about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Rich was a salesman for Airgas and Bobcat of the Coulee Region, until he retired in December of 2011. He backed the Packers and really enjoyed visiting with anyone willing to chat.

He had two children, Greg (Natasha) Garbers and Ami (Steve) Burns. He will be sadly missed by his dog, "Sadie." In addition to his wife, Kathy, and his children, he is survived by grandchildren, Brady, Lucas and Mia Garbers, Ben Burns, Derek Harman, Carter and Aurora Harman Miller; and countless nieces and nephews. He is further survived by three brothers, Glenn (Donna) Garbers, Don (Nancy) Garbers, Ken Garbers (Emily); and four sisters, Shirley (Don) Fitzpatrick, Nancy Schroeder, Rosella (Dennis) Hundt, Debbie (Mike) Hanson; two sisters-in-law, Barb (Brian) O'Leary and Sue Worden; also good friends, Dennis Subera, Dave Roth; and many special neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law; and his brother-in-law. Ricky Worden.

In recognizing current Covid-19 restrictions, family and friends are invited to attend graveside services to be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, town of Shelby. The Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Those in attendance are asked to practice safe social distancing and wear a face covering. As much as it hurts our family to do so, we will refrain from hugs. We need to be safe for one another. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.