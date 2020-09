Bernard J. Wieser

HOKAH, Minn. -- Bernard J. Wieser, 96, of Hokah passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the Caledonia Rehabilitation and Retirement. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hokah, with burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Catholic Church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.