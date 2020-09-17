Diane K. Dittman Franke

Diane K. Dittman Franke, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

She was born April 14, 1931, in La Crosse, to Kathleen and Albert Dittman, the second of three children.

As a little girl, she enjoyed getting together with her best girlfriends at the local swimming pool and wandering around La Crosse, which was always "God's Country" in her eyes and the most beautiful place to live.

Diane attended the old Central High School, and when she was 16, met Rich Franke ,at a local Aquinas dance. He asked to walk her home and they were married four years later, at Blessed Sacrament Church.

They spent their honeymoon on Balsam Lake, where they would eventually take their seven kids every summer - she had a delicious recipe for frying up all the "sunnies" that were caught!

Diane had a vivacious personality and loved conversation and meeting new people. In a letter to one of her granddaughters she wrote: "for some reason I ran wherever I went, even as an adult."

This is so true, as there were never enough hours in the day to do all that she wanted to do for others. Everyone came to Diane if they needed something sewn or hand or hemmed, from jeans to wedding dresses. She volunteered wherever she could and cared for four elderly relatives and her husband, until his passing in 2010. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage.

Her passion was music. She relished every performance she attended at local community theater, schools, and on and off Broadway. She loved to hear a beautiful choir, orchestra or band. She would always play piano and coerce her children into singing along. Diane dedicated her adult life to singing with the Blessed Sacrament choirs, where she added her rich, beautiful and alto voice. Her faith was very important to her and she instilled that love of music and faith in her children.

Diane loved to travel and "people watch." She was lucky to travel across the U.S., Europe and to Wrigley Field. Even in her later years, she went to Italy and NYC!

Mostly, Diane was a wonderful mother. She was the "best paper boy in La Crosse," as she helped her five boys with their routes for many years. She was always available to visit, talk to, and help in any way, and enjoyed visits from her many grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Bill (Catherine) Dittman; and is survived by her sister, Susan (Stan) Johnson; and her sister-in-law, Joan (Steve) Henry; as well as her seven children, 16 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, Steve and Barb Franke and their children, Joel (Margaux), Jaime (Alex) Lugo, and Josh; Dave Frankie and his son, Dave (Taryn); Tom Franke and his children, Mary, Jerry, and Martha; Jane and Bill Holland and their children, Rebecca, Robert, and Richard; Dan Franke; Sue and Steve Mendell and their children, Jessica, Emilie, Ashley, and Kyle; and Paul and Angela Franke and their children, Maria and Sam; along with six great-grandchildren, Brianna, Holden, Elijah, Naomi, Violet, and Stella.

She was a bright light on this earth and will be sorely missed.

Her funeral Mass will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate, with burial to be held in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass Monday at church.

The family is grateful to Bethany St. Joseph, Mayo hospice care, and the Blaschke Schneider funeral Home for their love and help.

Memorials may be made to Diane's beloved Blessed Sacrament and to Aquinas HS.

