Patricia H. Shurson

WEST SALEM -- Patricia H. Shurson, 83, of West Salem passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at RBI Caring Hearts.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 1, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in West Salem. Father Raja Kennedy will officiate. Burial will follow in the Neshonoc Cemetery, West Salem. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Oct. 1, at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
