Jerry Alfred Fredrickson, 77, passed away peacefully at Vernon Manor on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. He was the youngest of four children, born Jan. 10, 1943, to Alfred "Babe" and Hannah (Thurin) Fredrickson. He was confirmed at the Zion Lutheran Church and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1961.

On June 29, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty Mae Zitzner, at Liberty Pole United Methodist Church. They went on to be faithful members there, raising their children in this special family church, where many generations worshiped together. In later years, they became members of Viroqua Church of Christ and New Life Community Church. Together they created a beautiful life surrounded with their most precious possessions, their family and their friends. After attending barber school, Jerry barbered a few nights a week with Geoff Banta, and also sold cars at the Ford Garage. In 1970, Jerry and Geoff began a career as Under-sheriff and Sheriff of Vernon County, serving in these roles for 30 years.

In addition to his career as Under-sheriff, he also served as an EMT with Tri-State Ambulance and transported prisoners for Vernon County. He was the founder of the Vernon County Crime Stoppers, Treasurer for the State of Wisconsin Crime Stoppers and Treasurer for Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association, where he was instrumental in organizing officer training. He was also a member of the Viroqua Eagles and a lifetime member of the Vernon County Youth Hunter Safety Program. In his free time, he owned his Christmas tree business, Jerry's Trees, he was part owner in City Limits clothing store, with his wife's family, and he was a real estate salesman with Marv Nelson Realty.

There are many memories and stories of his lifelong friends, lovingly referred to as "The Friday Night Gang," spending countless hours sharing laughs and good times. He loved playing cards, golfing, Packers Sundays, family gatherings, taking care of his yard, creating many special woodworking projects, and enjoying an ice cold Diet Pepsi. More than anything, he cherished time with his family. Whenever asked what he wanted for Christmas or his birthday, he often simply wished for all of his family to be together. Jerry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who was always there to lend a helping hand with many projects at home, traveling to events for his grandchildren, and vacationing together with his family. His patience, voice of reason and words of wisdom will always be treasured.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; and their children, Sheri (Trent) Strangstalien of Viroqua, Mark (Jacque) Fredrickson of Mt. Horeb and Tracy (Tony) Jaynes of Baraboo, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Stefanie Strangstalien (Nick Hendricks), Jennifer (Alexander) Haberman, Jacob Strangstalien, Drew Fredrickson, Brett Fredrickson, Allison Jaynes and Benjamin Jaynes; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Rita Burckhardt, Debra Nedland-Erman and Ron Erman; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Hannah; his siblings, Leanne, Wayne, Richard, and Ronald; and his sisters-in-law, Luan Fredrickson and Frances Fredrickson.

Jerry's family would like to thank many friends and family for their countless acts of kindness, the Vernon County Sheriff's Department officers who offered continuous support, and the staff members at Vernon Manor for the loving care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Vernon County Crime Stoppers and the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Viroqua Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, in Viroqua. Pastor Paul Roberts will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Jerry will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery.

