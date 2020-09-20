Menu
Bonnie Jean Hotson

ONALASKA -- Bonnie Jean Hotson, 89, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Gundersen Health System.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from noon until time of service.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and face masks will be mandatory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.


Sep. 20, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
401 Main St, Onalaska, WI 54650
Sep
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Dickinson Family Funeral Homes
401 Main St, Onalaska, WI 54650
