Judith 'Judy' (Haiden) Skamser

Judith "Judy" (Haiden) Skamser, 81, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. She was born Dec. 6,1938, to Robert and Hazel (Zimmerman) Haiden. She graduated from Logan High School in 1957. Judy married Tom Sanderson and they later divorced. She then married David Rommes, and he preceded her in death in 1987. On July 20, 2002, Judy married Lionel Skamser, and he preceded her in death Aug. 9, 2004.

Judy worked at Trane Co., in the financial department for 32 years and was honored to belong to the 25 year club. Judy enjoyed snowmobiling, camping and spending time with her numerous pets throughout the years. Judy also enjoyed gardening and took great pride in her tomatoes. Judy loved to spend time with family and friends and was a long time member of Olivet Lutheran Church.

Judy was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and followed their every game.

Judy is survived by two sons, David (Michelle Flisram) Sanderson and Bill (Char) Sanderson; a son-in-law, Al Noel; three grandchildren, Amber and Brianna Sanderson and Steven Malay; a sister, Barbara Dearman; several cousins; nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Karen Vick.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kari Noel; and her dog, Munchkin.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Pastor David Baldukas will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be in effect and face masks will be mandatory.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire staff at Gundersen Health System and Spring Brook Assisted Living, for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Coulee Region Humane Society, 911 Critter Court, Onalaska; or La Crosse Veterinary Clinic, 2128 WI-16, La Crosse.

