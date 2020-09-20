Karen Ann Shore

Karen Ann Shore, 63, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in her home Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. She was born Feb. 9, 1957, to Les and Carol Snyder. Karen lived in La Crosse, her entire life and graduated from Central High School, class of 1975. She was a talented singer and a member of the robed choir.

Karen was above all, a loving and devoted mother to her two children, Nicole and David, to whom she passed on her Christian values as well as her love of music, art, and books. She had a strong compassion for the disabled and the elderly, and dedicated her career to helping others, most of which she spent working for Gundersen Health System. She was also a strong advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, and volunteered for the La Crosse Sexual Assault Services Group. Karen loved all animals, especially black cats, which are less likely to be adopted than other colors of cats. She always looked forward to her annual summer trip to Door County, Wis., especially the sea caves, and often joked that she wished she could live there.

Karen is survived be her daughter, Nicole (Jason) Chojnacki; son, David Baumgartner; parents, Les and Carol Snyder; granddaughter, Caeli Chojnacki, all of La Crosse, and her sister, Diane Snyder-Haug of St. Petersburg, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Robert Snyder-Haug of St. Petersburg.

Words fail to express how deeply the love she shared will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd.m La Crosse. Father Brian Konopa will officiate. All are welcome to the visitation from noon until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Coulee Region Humane Society in Karen's honor.