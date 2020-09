I met Mary about 20 years ago. As the Hamilton School secretary I would get a call in the Fall from Mary saying she wanted to deliver winter coats to the school for our students in need. That is just the kind person that she was. She also made specially designed treats for over 150 students at holidays. I know that she got assistance from the family in designing the treats, putting them together and the delivery to school. I often would get the opportunity to stop by her home with thank you cards from our classes and visit. She would be baking breads for the Place of Grace, a community house that feeds many families in the Hamilton neighborhood. Her house always smelled good. I often admired her quilts she was making for family as I was just learning how to quilt myself. We would talk of our families on our visits and it was obvious the abundance of love she had for her family! I would tell her that she is an inspiration to all and that I hope to be like her when I retire...helping others in so many ways. On our visits she would show me some of the crafty things or treats she would make for her church to give to those who were alone at holidays. For a woman her age she found a way to use her “homemaker” skills to uplift the spirits of so many in our community from the young to our elderly. Mary you are an angel and will be missed! The family was truly blessed with a wonderful mother and grandmother, a beautiful role model to all!

Sue Czeczok Family September 19, 2020